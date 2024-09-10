Melissa Strovers Selected for Leadership Iowa Program

Leadership Iowa exists to educate, inspire, and grow a network of informed leaders and to encourage their ongoing engagement on local and statewide levels.

More than 1,400 Iowans have taken part in the program since it began in 1982. Participants represent all regions of the state and a variety of industries, companies, and backgrounds.

Strovers has a history of experience in leadership, community engagement, and social innovation. In spring 2024, she played a vital role in revitalizing Poweshiek Iowa Development and since 2015, she has supported early literary programs, family services, and community cohesion with the nationally recognized Grinnell Education Partnership. In 2019, Strovers also earned recognition from the governor’s office when she received the National Service Manager Award. She holds several key positions within her community. Her acceptance into this year’s Leadership Iowa class marks another significant accomplishment and an opportunity to further hone her leadership skills.

Beginning this October and continuing through June, the 2024–25 class will travel to communities throughout Iowa for a series of two-day monthly sessions. Each session allows participants to explore an important topic as it relates to our state by way of discussions with subject-matter experts, interactive experiences, industry tours, and more.

Session topics and hosts change annually. The following communities and topics will be represented this year:

Algona – Opening Retreat (October)

Shenandoah and Clarinda – Agriculture and Renewable Resources (November)

Ottumwa – Economic Development and Workforce (December)

Des Moines – Government (January)

Clinton – Manufacturing (March)

Sioux Center – Education (April)

Cedar Rapids – Public Safety and Security / Community Preparedness and Response (May)

Strovers shares, “I am excited to join the 2024–25 Leadership Iowa cohort and build connections with leaders from across the state. I look forward to learning more and engaging in conversations about the opportunities and solutions that can enhance communities throughout Iowa.”

The class will graduate at ABI’s annual conference next June in Council Bluffs.