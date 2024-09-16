Meet Grinnell College’s 110-year-old trailblazer, the inspiration behind Renfrow Hall 

Dedication to take place on Saturday, September 28, at noon

Grinnell, Iowa — On September 28, Grinnell College will dedicate Renfrow Hall to Mrs. Edith Renfrow Smith ’37, DHL ’19 and her inspiring life of achievement, service, and generosity.Renfrow Hall, located at 1033 Broad Street in downtown Grinnell, Iowa, will serve as a new home for students committed to building a stronger, more engaged community. The dedication ceremony will celebrate not only the opening of this unique space but will also honor the remarkable legacy ofMrs. Edith Renfrow Smith, for whom the building is named.

Mrs. Renfrow Smith, who celebrated her 110th birthday in July — is Grinnell College’s first Black woman graduate, its oldest living alum, and a Grinnell High School graduate and Hall of Fame inductee. Her legacy of service, coalition-building, advocacy, and aspiration has inspired generations. This dedication weekend will be an opportunity to uplift and celebrate her lifelong commitment to community and equality.

Dedication Ceremony Details:

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024

Time: Noon

Location: Renfrow Hall, 1033 Broad Street, Grinnell

Parking: Street parking is available adjacent to the dedication site

Rain Location: Herrick Chapel, 1128 Park Street, Grinnell

More information about the dedication can be found on the dedication website.

Mrs. Edith Renfrow Smith

Born in 1914, Mrs. Edith Renfrow Smith grew up in one of the oldest Black families in Grinnell. As the fifth of six children, she was instilled with a deep commitment to education, community, and equality. These values guided her through Grinnell College, where she majored in psychology and became the first Black woman to graduate from the College in 1937.

Following her graduation, Mrs. Renfrow Smith moved to Chicago, where she became a pillar of her community, raised two daughters, and enjoyed a distinguished career as a public school elementary teacher. Even after her retirement in 1976, she continued to serve others through volunteer work, earning induction into the Chicago Senior Citizens Hall of Fame in 2009. Grinnell College recognized her lifetime of service with an honorary doctorate in 2019, awarded with a standing ovation.

Renfrow Hall will feature a permanent display honoring Mrs. Renfrow Smith’s life and contributions. This tribute will ensure that current and future generations of Grinnellians, community members, and visitors will be inspired by her story and continue to uphold her values.

Team Renfrow

Dr. Tamara Beauboeuf-Lafontant, professor, Louise R. Noun Chair in Gender, Women’s and Sexuality Studies, founded Team Renfrow in the summer of 2021 with the mission of bringing needed visibility and recognition to Mrs. Edith Renfrow Smith ’37, Grinnell College’s first Black alumna. The team, comprising faculty, students, alumni, and community members—including Dr. Dan Kaiser, emeritus professor of history; Monique McLay Shore ’90; Stuart Yeager ’82; Feven Getachew ’24; Evie Caperton ’25; Libby Eggert ’25; Hemlock Stanier ’25; and Valeriya Woodard ’25—has worked and continues to uncover and share the rich history of the Renfrow family and Black Grinnellians, making significant contributions to public history. Their collective efforts will culminate in several events over the weekend that highlight Mrs. Renfrow Smith’s legacy.

Dedication Weekend Events

Friday, September 27

8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Rooted in Resilience: Celebrating the Legacy of Mrs. Edith Renfrow Smith

Joe Rosenfield ’25 Center, Smith Gallery

The gallery presents a photo timeline of Mrs. Edith Renfrow Smith’s life and achievements. Most of the photos are from her family, serving as evidence of their commitment to preserving their Black history. Learn more about this gallery event here.

10 a.m. Welcome Parade

The parade route will allow people to line the streets to welcome Mrs. Renfrow Smith and her family to Grinnell to kick off the Renfrow Hall Dedication Weekend of events. The Renfrow family will lead the parade as it heads north on East Street to the Grinnell Middle School. From there, it will turn left on Hamilton Avenue and continue to Davis Elementary. The parade will then head north on Broad Street, passing by Mrs. Renfrow Smith’s namesake Renfrow Hall, continuing north on Broad Street to Eighth Avenue, and turning right to reach its final destination, the Joe Rosenfield ’25 Center.Learn more about the Welcome Parade here.

12 – 4 p.m.— Renfrow Sisters Mural Installation

A live installation of a temporary mural, Renfrow Sisters, created by Iowa artist Isaac Campbell will take place. The Wheat Paste mural, which honors Edith Renfrow Smith and her sisters, will be installed on First Interstate Bank in Grinnell, 1030 Broad St. The Grinnell Area Arts Council, in collaboration with Monique McLay Shore ’90 and Iowa artist Isaac Campbell. Learn more about this installation here.

7:30 p.m. — The Soul Sensations in Central Park

Dessert and dancing under the stars in Central Park will feature the musical talents of Dr. Randy Morgan ’65 and the Soul Sensations, a group that specializes in old school rhythm and blues music from the 1960s to today’s hits. Read more about this concert here. This event is sponsored by JELDWEN Window and Doors.

Saturday, September 28

8 – 11:30 a.m. — Explore Renfrow Hall and the Renfrow Smith Family Legacy

Morning | Various Locations: Before the dedication ceremony, visit Renfrow Hall or one of several exhibitions on campus and in the community to learn more about this incredible woman and her family, who are being honored with the naming of this beautiful building.

Noon — Renfrow Hall Dedication Ceremony

This joyful, community-focused gathering will feature words of hope and appreciation from community and College leadership as well as inspiring music from the Young, Gifted, and Black Gospel choir. Food and refreshments will be available.

Book Reading | 2 p.m. | Drake Community Library, 930 Park Street

Join author Monique McLay Shore ’90 for a reading of No One is Better Than You: Edith Renfrow Smith and the Power of a Mother’s Words (2024), a children’s book that brings Mrs. Renfrow Smith’s inspiring story to young readers. Learn more about this event on our events calendar.

Hazelwood Cemetery Walks: African Americans of Early Grinnell | 3 p.m.

A shuttle will depart from Drake Community Library for a cemetery walk at Hazelwood Cemetery, focusing on the stories of African Americans in early Grinnell, including four with direct ties to Mrs. Edith Renfrow Smith. Please note that this event requires walking between gravesites and standing throughout. Learn more about this on our events calendar.

About Renfrow Hall

Renfrow Hall represents a groundbreaking approach to education, living, and community engagement in the 21st century. Situated at the nexus between Grinnell College and the town of Grinnell, this mixed-use facility is designed to foster shared experiences and collaboration between the College and the broader community. Renfrow Hall will be a national model for civic engagement and college-community partnerships, demonstrating the power of collaboration in a rural setting.Learn more about Renfrow Hall here.

Celebration of Edith Renfrow Smith in Chicago April 26, 2023. (Photo by Justin Hayworth/Grinnell College)

Edith Renfrow Smith ’37, the first black woman to graduate from Grinnell, pictured in the newly rededicated Smith Gallery in the JRC Oct. 29, 2021. At the time of the photo she was 107 and the oldest living alum. (Photo by Justin Hayworth/Grinnell College)