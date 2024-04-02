Grinnell Wealth Management’s Paige Carlson Passes CFP Exam and Promoted to VP

Grinnell, Iowa – Grinnell Wealth Management, a division of Grinnell State Bank, is pleased to announce that Paige Carlson, CFA, CAIA, Financial Planner and Wealth Advisor, has been promoted to Vice President, formerly AVP. Ms. Carlson joined Grinnell Wealth Management 9 months ago and passed the November session of the CFP® exam, a key step towards Certified Financial Planner® certification. Carlson specializes in providing fee-only financial planning and wealth advisory services.

Requirements to register for the CFP® exam include completion of a CFP Board Registered Program or by holding certain professional designations (including CFA®) accompanied by completion of the Capstone course. The Capstone course includes an in-depth case study in which candidates develop a financial plan integrating the major areas of personal financial planning. Ms. Carlson completed the program’s coursework requirement in June of 2023.

CFP® certification requires passing a six-hour examination covering eight core topics, including financial planning, investment planning, tax planning, estate planning, and retirement and income planning. Candidates who earn the certification demonstrate a thorough understanding of comprehensive financial planning and are held to a strict standard of fiduciary duty, meaning they must act in the best interests of their clients.

Paige Carlson can be reached at 641-260-2496.

