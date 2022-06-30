Grinnell Regional Medical Center Unveils Updated Registration Area

(Grinnell, IA – June 29, 2022) UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC) is proud to highlight the newly renovated Registration area at the medical center’s main entrance. Patients check in at Registration prior to several appointments, such as outpatient testing and procedures which could include surgery, laboratory or imaging services or planned inpatient admissions.

Construction of the space began in December of 2021 and the newly renovated area was in use in March of 2022. The updated space provides a higher degree of comfort, accessibility and privacy for patients and their support persons during the check in process.

“Our prior admitting and registration space lacked the level of comfort and privacy our patients deserve,” says Jennifer Havens, chief executive officer at GRMC. “We are glad our new Registration space better meets the needs of our patients and communities, with a special focus on patient privacy.”

Protecting the privacy of patients’ information is a key part of GRMC’s mission to provide the best outcome for every patient, every time. GRMC’s Registration area has a team member at the front desk helping coordinate the workflow in the unit, and patient access specialists who assist patients checking in for care in one of three private registration stations.

The private registration stations are still awaiting sliding glass doors to finalize construction. Once installed, these doors will provide a more private experience for patients checking in at GRMC.

The main entrance at GRMC was renovated to improve patient and visitor flow and increase campus safety, with the addition of an entryway vestibule and a second sliding glass door into the entrance corridor, staffed during regular hours by a public safety technician.

Photo: Newly renovated Registration area at GRMC offers ten seats in the waiting space and three private registration stations for patients checking in for healthcare services.