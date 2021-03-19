Grinnell Regional Medical Center Foundation’s 2020 Fundraising Results

The 2020 philanthropic donations and support to the UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC) Foundation totaled $535,998 from the GRMC service communities. During a year of uncertainty, through an unprecedented pandemic and a devastating storm, the Foundation was humbled by the overwhelming support from local businesses and individuals.

The impact of local generosity through the COVID-19 Relief Fund, Annual Fund Drive, planned giving, hospice gifts and other donations helped GRMC purchase new lifesaving, state-of-the-art equipment. Among the many areas impacted, the Foundation provided funding for orthopedic clinic equipment, COVID-19 relief support and personal protective equipment (PPE), obstetrics epidural chairs and birth lighting, automated external defibrillators, patient room recliners and an infant baby warmer.

“We so grateful for the ongoing support from our donor community during this pandemic,” says Jennifer Havens, CEO. “Your gifts to support our health care heroes and maintain quality health care services, equipment and programs at GRMC during this past year were appreciated. Thank you!”

The Foundation was also grateful to service area community members coming together in new and meaningful ways. This included over 100 volunteers sewing 1,057 homemade washable isolation gowns and in-kind donations of PPE, food trucks, meals and snacks to GRMC team members.

“The outpouring of support from our community through meals, snacks and drinks warmed our hearts and kept our spirits up through the toughest of times,” said Angelina Ahrens, director of development. “Seeing the joy and delight it brought our team members – knowing nourishment came from our community to keep them going during a busy and stressful time – made all the difference.”

One hundred percent of every dollar donated to the Foundation stays local to benefit the health care programs and needs in the GRMC service area.

The Foundation’s Annual Fund Drive supports GRMC’s mission of improving the health of the people and communities served. All donations may be designated to a specific service, department or program at GRMC. The Foundation also welcomes unrestricted gifts and can expend them as needs arise.

For additional information about the GRMC Foundation and ways to give, visit unitypoint.org/grinnell/foundation or contact Angelina Ahrens at (641) 236-2079 or angelina.ahrens@unitypoint.org. Look for the 2020 Donor Journal in May of this year to celebrate the impact of donations to the GRMC Foundation.