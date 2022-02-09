Grinnell Regional Medical Center Announces 2022 Board of Directors

(GRINNELL, IA – February 2, 2022) UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC) is governed in part by a local volunteer board of directors, also referred to as trustees. The GRMC Board of Directors functions to provide guidance and support to the medical center and affiliated clinics.

“During the past two years, each trustee has played an important role in navigating the unknown with the pandemic,” says Jennifer Havens, chief executive officer at GRMC. “They are all passionate about supporting local health care services and their dedication to GRMC helps us fulfill our mission to improve the health of the people and communities we serve. We are very grateful for the support of our board members and for the local expertise they provide.”

The GRMC Board of Directors welcomes new member Traci Smith, Director of the East Poweshiek Ambulance Service. Smith joined the board in January and will serve a three-year term. In addition to the GRMC Board of Directors, Smith is active in the community and participates in various committees and organizations, including: Iowa Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Advisory Council, Iowa EMS Association, National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians, Poweshiek County EMS Association and the Grinnell Athletic Booster Club.

Officers to GRMC’s Board of Directors include: Sally Lang, Chair, retired licensing manager for Deere & Company; Darwin Copeman, Chair Elect and Treasurer, retired CEO of Jewelers Mutual Insurance Company; and Rachael Kinnick, Secretary, President and CEO of the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce.

The board also consists of returning members: Jake Boyer, PA-C, UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Family Practice physician assistant; Peggy Brown, PB Consulting; Ryan Dalby Albright, MD, Family Medicine physician and UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Medical Staff President; Allan F. Maly, retired from AT&T and Bell Laboratories and from European Council of International Schools; Amy Miller, licensed social worker at Grinnell Middle School; Henry W. Morisada Rietz, Ph.D., Grinnell College Professor of Religious Studies; Sid Ramsey, Vice President of Strategic Business Development at UnityPoint Health – Des Moines; Sarah Smith, Program and Communication Manager at Grinnell College Office of Community Enhancement and Engagement; David Stark, President and CEO of UnityPoint Health – Des Moines; Douglas J. Van Daele, MD, FACS, Vice Dean for Clinical Affairs, Executive Director for University of Iowa Physicians and Professor of Otolaryngology at the University of Iowa.

Retiring from the board is Bill Menner, founder of The Bill Menner Group.

A full listing of the GRMC Board of Directors can be found at unitypoint.org/grinnell/board-of-directors.