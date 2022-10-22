Grinnell-Newburg Superintendent’s Weekly Update October 21, 2022

Weekly Update: October 21st 2022

Dear Grinnell Newburg Board of Education, Staff, Families, and Friends:

Happy Conference week! It is hard to believe that parent-teacher conferences are now complete, and the trimester is ending in just a few weeks. The first-trimester end date is November 11, 2022.

This past week the District Leadership Team met to share what is going well, what we need to do, what we need to be focused on, and finally, what we need to plan for in the coming year. Great discussion! We also reflected upon the last PD day’s activities. We will be sending out a short survey to teachers and academic coaches to ask them to provide us with information related to training that they would like offered to support our district goals. Please watch for this short survey in the coming week.

Take a look at upcoming information that may be helpful to you and your family.

Swimming: Congratulations to our swimmers! With only eight swimmers available for this meet during a very busy weekend, they placed 4th overall! Way to go, Tigers!

The Swimming and Diving team traveled to Decorah for the 2022 North Central Iowa Swim Conference meet:

1st place for Trista Thompson in diving

1st place for Josie Smith in the 100 Fly

Athlete of the Year – Trista Thompson for back-to-back years

Coaching Staff of the Year – Grinnell for back-to-back years

The final scores were: 1. Decorah 350 2. NCMP 321 3. Boone 227 4. Grinnell 127 5. Vinton-Shellsburg 102 6. Oskaloosa 80 7. Williamsburg 74

Camryn Russell had a personal record by 0.5 to score 410.00 and placed third.

Norah Nicol placed sixth with a score of 336.90.

Grace Anderegg competed in her first 11-dive meet.

The swimmers, with only 8, did a fantastic job after a long car ride and lots of people in new spots during the meet. Josie Smith won the 100 Fly with a 1:06.15.

Some other stand out from the day included the following new PRs:

Lorelai Gerard, 50 Free – 31.78, dropped 2 secs & 100 Free – 1:10.38, dropping 3 sec

Isabel Kenkel, 100 Free – 1:00.09, dropping less than a sec

Shiloh Smith, 100 Free – 1:02.96, dropping 1 sec

Piper Rundall, 100 Free – 1:07.82, dropping 3 secs

Bailey Moore, 100 Free -1:20.22, dropping 1 sec

Addi Day, 100 Free – 1:22.99, dropping 1 sec

Davis Elementary Farmer’s Market:

Davis Elementary was lucky enough to be visited by some of our community members to teach students about the concept of a farmer’s market. Our students had the chance to use tickets to budget and choose what to purchase from a variety of local vendors for our own local farmer’s market. As you can see, the kids had a blast, and we are so thankful for some of our community members in the agricultural field who shared local fresh produce! Thanks to Olson Garden Market, Compass Plant CSA, Kate’s Kitchen Creations, Beez Kettle Corn, and Beez Blooming Garden for sharing your passion with students! Special thanks to Claude W. & Dolly Ahrens Foundation and Iowa State University Extension & Outreach: Poweshiek County for organizing this event every year!

GHS Curtain Club:

GHS Curtain Club to “Trick or Treat” for MICA Food Drive by Roman Mackenzie, GHS Curtain Club Communications Chief

Trick or Treat so Kids Can Eat is an annual food drive by Grinnell High School’s Curtain Club members, grades nine through twelve, and sponsors Jennie Flinspach and Kenneth Phipps. In past years, the students have kept it within the school, but this year, they are doing things a little differently. From 3-6 PM on Sunday, October 23, costumed Curtain Club members will “trick or treat” around town between West and Park Streets, north of 6th Avenue to 16th Avenue. Instead of asking for candy, students will ask for non-perishable food, hygiene and cleaning products, or checks for MICA (Mid-Iowa Community Action).

Curtain Club President Kalli Hart says, “Curtain Club cares about the community, so it’s important for us to show this by supporting the community in any way we can, especially since it’s the community that supports us by coming to our shows and events.” GHS Curtain Club members love to participate in Trick or Treat so Kids Can Eat every year, collecting thousands of dollars worth of food and donations over the years. They recognize that hunger and a lack of food affect millions of people a year, and they want to do their part in helping. The Curtain Club sees this as an excellent opportunity to not only help the people struggling with food insecurity in our community but also to learn the value and importance of the service you can do for others.

Parks and Recreation Trunk or Treat:

This year has flown by! We are approaching our 2nd Annual Trunk-or-Treat date of October 22, 2022! We look forward to another great year full of fun costumes and creative trunks/tents!

This is a FREE event for everyone! Check out this flyer for the point of contact and more information!

Flu Vaccine Clinic: It is that time of year to get your Flu Shot!

UnityPoint Grinnell Public Health will host a flu vaccine clinic at GHS in the new gymnasium on 10/26/22, 3:30-6 pm. This clinic is open to the public, and you do not need an appointment to attend. Please print off a copy of the consent form and fill out the information at the top of the form through the signature line. You will need to bring your insurance card, a copy of your insurance card, or payment for the vaccine if you do not have insurance.

2022 Influenza Vaccine Release Form

Per public health, covid booster vaccines will not be available at this clinic; they are currently waiting for the Moderna vaccine and do not yet have an ETA. However, Wal-Mart and Hy-Vee have the Pfizer booster available.

If you have any questions, please call public health at 641-236-2385.

