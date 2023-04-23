Grinnell College Grant O. Gale Observatory to hold open house April 27

GRINNELL, Iowa — The moon and the Orion Nebula will be the featured celestial objects at an open house at Grinnell College’s Grant O. Gale Observatory on Thursday, April 27 at 8:30 PM. Robert Cadmus, professor emeritus of physics, will lead the free, public observation. If the weather is cloudy, the program will consist of computer imaging demonstrations and recorded views through the telescope.

The Grant O. Gale observatory is located on the north perimeter of the Grinnell College campus, north of 10th Ave. and adjacent to Les Duke Track. To receive notification of future observatory open houses, contact Robert Cadmus at cadmus@grinnell.edu .

WHEN:

Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 8:30 PM

WHERE:

1203 10th Ave, Grinnell, IA 50112

WHO:

This event is free and open to the public.

DETAILS:

Grinnell College welcomes the participation of people with disabilities. For information, contact Conference Operations at 641-269-3178.

Important: Minors under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Grinnell College is not responsible for supervision of minors on campus.

Photo: The setting sun illuminates clouds as they roll in over the Grinnell College baseball field and the Grant O. Gale Observatory. Photo by Justin Hayworth.