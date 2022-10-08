GRINNELLGrinnell NewsHomepage SliderIn Case You Missed Something

Grinnell Chamber Ambassadors Visit First Interstate Bank

Ambassadors celebrated the change over from Great Western Bank to First Interstate Bank today with a ribbon cutting. Retail Manager Jodie Ryan introduced her team and talked about the transition, which was official as of May 23, 2022. 1st Interstate Bank, headquartered in Billings, Montana, absorbed all 150 Great Western Bank locations bringing their total footprint to over 300 locations in 14 states. They offer banking services for all your personal and business needs and their brokerage and wealth management departments are available by appointment. They are open Monday through Friday 9am – 5pm for drive-up and lobby services.

Learn more by stopping by their location at 1030 Broad Street or visit www.firstinterstatebank.com

Pictured L-R: Dorothy Spriggs – Carriage House Bed & Breakfast, Marissa Pronschinske – Grinnell Chamber, Fran Conn, Rachael Kinnick – Grinnell Chamber, Whitney Bair Crawford, Agent with New York Life, Donnette Ellis – Grinnell College Community Connections, Charlie Isaacs – Theisen’s, Sarah Smith – Grinnell College, Doug Schafer – Blue n Gold Merchant Services, Jodie Ryan – First Interstate Bank, Jeff Finch – Wes Finch Auto Plaza, Alyssa Sliger – First Interstate Bank, Trent Arment – MCG – Mahaska Communication Group, Cindy Pollock – Ryan Timm American Family Insurance, Shane Hart – Grinnell College Golf Course, Lisa Cirks – Cirks Financial Services, Cassie Wherry – Pioneer Bookshop, Grinnell College, Jack Mathews – Our Grinnell, Ashley Symbol – Lincoln Savings Bank, Mike Olson – Lincoln Savings Bank

