Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce to host Bite Sized Learning Seminars-How AI and Chat GPT Can Be Leveraged

GRINNELL – The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the second of three of their Bite Sized Learning speaking seminars. The second of the series will look into how AI and Chat GPT can be leveraged in your business. Bite Sized Learning is sponsored by Bayer Crop Science and Grinnell College.

Bite Sized Learning session two will be held on Thursday, September 14, featuring speaker Ryan Doser, of ThriveOneFive Media covering AI and Chat GPT. This event will be held from 8:30-9:30 AM at the Drake Community Library Community Room, a breakfast spread and coffee from HyVee will be provided.

Budgets for continuing education can be tight for small and new businesses so for this fall, tickets are a pay-what-you-can structure, starting at $10 per session. Tickets must be purchased beforehand on the Chamber website at www.grinnellchamber.org/en/events/bite_sized_learning/ or by calling the Chamber office at 641-236-6555.

Save the date for the final session of Bite Sized Learning, diving into the topic of Understanding Credit Card fees with Cigi Muckler of Grinnell State Bank from 8:30-9:30 AM on September 28 at the Drake Community Library, with breakfast from HyVee.

For more information, please visit the Chamber website at www.grinnellchamber.org or call the Chamber office at 641-236-6555.