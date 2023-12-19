Generous Matching Donation by Dennis and Dodi Reilly to Benefit Lois Ogan and Mary Ellen Binegar Scholarship at Grinnell High School

December 19, 2023

Dennis and Dodi Reilly are pleased to announce an opportunity to double your gift to the Lois Ogan and Mary Ellen Binegar Scholarship. Established in 2020, this Scholarship is awarded annually to a graduating senior at Grinnell-Newburg High School with preference given to students intending to study a public service-related degree. The Reilly’s will be matching donations up to a total of $5,000 to support this scholarship, which was established to honor the spouses of two Grinnell Police Officers who tragically lost their lives in the line of duty.

Warren Binegar, a WWII veteran, was killed during his first week as a Grinnell Police Officer after being struck by a car at the scene of a traffic accident on August 28, 1948. Officer Ralph Ogan, a Korean War veteran, was shot and killed on November 13, 1963, while investigating a commercial burglary on Main Street in Grinnell.

“While the sacrifice and remembrance of both Warren and Ralph are forever secured with the beautiful memorial outside the Public Safety Building” says Dennis Reilly “Dodi and I believe something needed to be done to forever honor the life, sacrifice, and resilience of Mary Ellen Binegar and Lois Ogan.”

Dodi added, “We believe in the power of education and are proud to contribute to the Lois Ogan and Mary Ellen Binegar Scholarship, which pays tribute to the lives of two individuals who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our community”.

In this season of giving and remembrance, consider a gift to this scholarship in honor of Mary Ellen Binegar and Lois Ogan. Every dollar donated during this period will be matched, effectively doubling the impact of each contribution. To make a donation or learn more about the scholarship, please visit www.greaterpcf.organd click the “Donate Today” button at the top of the page.

For further information, contact Dodi Reilly, dodireilly@gmail.com , 973-214-5047