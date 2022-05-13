GRINNELLGrinnell NewsHomepage SliderIn Case You Missed Something

Chamber Ambassadors Visit Imagine Grinnell Foundation

Ambassadors took at trip to Ahrens Park to visit with Imagine Grinnell Foundation! Board chair Tim Ellsworth talked about their upcoming spring planting for 1000Trees. Volunteers are needed in a variety of roles from communications to digging holes for the distribution of 85 trees. You can sign up for a two hour shift at imaginegrinnell.org/programsImagine Grinnell’s annual fundraiser, @prairieburn100 is coming up on June 11. Race registration is open for the 25, 50, and 100 mile gravel ride (not a race). There’s also a family ride and a full morning of activities all hubbed out of Central Park! Learn more and register at prairieburn100.com.

