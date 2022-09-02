Cassie Wherry Pioneer Bookshop Manager Named to National Association of College Stores Foundation Board of Directors 

The National Association of College Stores (NACS) Foundation, the only philanthropic resource for the campus store industry, recently appointed Cassie Wherry, Grinnell College Pioneer bookshop manager its board of directors. On September 12, Wherry will celebrate 34 years of work at the Bookshop.

“Serving on the Board of Directors of the NACS Foundation allows me to give back to the industry that provided me with the tools I needed to enjoy a very rewarding career at the Grinnell College Pioneer Bookshop. I strive to mentor the next generation of college store professionals.”

The NACS Foundation has been operating for 40 years. The NACS Foundation has disbursed more than $3 million for industry education and research and awarded more than 3,000 professional development grants to college store professionals. The NACS Foundation has touched the careers of thousands of campus store professionals and counts some of the industry’s leading vendors among its top corporate donors.

