Ambassadors met for coffee and treats at McNallys Foods Tuesday June 18

Ambassadors met for coffee and treats at McNallys Foods. We discussed our must stop places in town where we take visitors. The list was huge and spanned activities for all ages and interests! It also wasn’t all encompassing of ALL the great things Grinnell has to offer but it was definitely a start!
Some downtown favorites were:
• McNally’s for coffee & lunch
• Central Park splash pad & playground
• Hotel Grinnell patio & scrabble
• Solera
Rainy day stops included:
• Grinnell College Athletics events
• Shopping at Anna Kayte’s Boutique & Beckman Gallery & Gifts
To get active people enjoyed going:
• Arbor Lake
• Lions Park
• Grinnell Mutual Aquatic Center
• Disk golf at Nyanza
• Skate park
It was great to hear the feedback Ambassadors get from their visitors about how much they love coming to Grinnell. Did you favorite place make the list? If not, let us know below!
Thanks to the Ambassadors that joined us; Fran Conn, Donnette Ellis – Grinnell College Community Connections, Jack Mathews – Our Grinnell, Dorothy Spriggs – Carriage House Bed & Breakfast, Hannah Vos – UnityPoint at Home, Jennifer McAlexander – JM Consulting & Hawkeye Lock & Security, Desiree German – German Plumbing Heating and Cooling, Brad German – GreenState Credit Union, Rachel Arseneault – Ramsey-Weeks Inc. Real Estate