Virtual Halloween Event at the Library, Oct. 31

Drake Community Library is hosting a Halloween Hangout with the Seney Family on Saturday, October 31st at 10:30 am. This virtual event is going to be spooktackular and will feature Sarah Seney, principal of Fairview Elementary School, Kevin Seney, principal of Grinnell High School and their three daughters, Ella, Ava and Clara.

The Halloween Hangout will include stories, songs and costumes. Participants are encouraged to attend in their Halloween costumes. There will be an opportunity to share your costume with the group.

“We are thrilled to provide the Halloween Hangout with the Drake Community Library. We love the opportunities that the library provides to our community’s littlest readers and especially grateful for safe programming to continue.”, said Fairview principal Sarah Seney.

The Halloween Hangout is open to children and families from birth to 4th grade. Families who plan on attending are encouraged to stop by the library and pick up an activity bag. The activity bag contains a paper pumpkin to decorate, a fall scavenger hunt to explore the outdoors and 3 activities for the Halloween Hangout. Bags can be picked up starting Monday, October 26th during the library’s curbside hours.

The Zoom link can be found on the library’s Facebook page and website, drakelibrary.org.