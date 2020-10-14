UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Offers SHIIP Counseling

Open Enrollment is Underway

Grinnell, IA – October 15, 2020 – Navigating Medicare can be confusing, and deciding what prescription drug plan or Medicare Advantage plan is best can be difficult. The Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) counselors at UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC) are ready to help.

Individuals are able to change their Medicare prescription drug or Medicare Advantage plan for 2021 during the open enrollment period, October 15 to December 7, 2020.

“Our team of volunteer counselors is excited to help Medicare clients review their current prescription drug or Medicare Advantage plan to make sure it is still the best plan, or change to a new plan for 2021,” says Kathy Szary, a GRMC SHIIP counselor.

SHIIP is a free, confidential service of the State of Iowa Insurance Division. SHIIP advocates for, informs and educates consumers so they can make informed decisions and access resources to address their individual needs including:

Helping those getting ready to retire understand the steps they need to take;

Reviewing prescription drug plans during the open enrollment period;

Assisting with understanding Medicare summary notices;

Explaining Medicare summary notices and benefits, and answering other Medicare-related questions.

SHIIP can help you:

Check your current prescription drug or Medicare Advantage plan to make sure your drugs are covered at the lowest cost and with the least amount of restrictions.

Check to see if you are eligible for extra assistance.

Understand your options if you do not currently have a drug plan.

During an appointment, SHIIP counselors will complete a drug plan comparison, share the results and help clients enroll in a plan that best fits their requests, if needed.

“A number of things can change from year to year with a drug plan including the premium, deductible, tier level of your medications, whether your medication is still on their drug list (formulary) and your preferred pharmacy. We are here to help individuals understand the complexities of Medicare,” says Szary. “We encourage individuals – whether they are new to Medicare or current consumers – to schedule an appointment to discuss their questions. We are here to help clients know their options, but it is the responsibility of each client to select the plan they prefer.”

To schedule an appointment, call the GRMC SHIIP counselors at (641) 236-2588 and leave a message with your name and phone number. The SHIIP scheduler will call you to schedule your one-on-one appointment with a SHIIP counselor. For appointments, please remember to bring your Medicare card and prescriptions bottles as well as a mask or face covering.