Three Times in One Year: Neil Hewitt at Mayflower

The Mayflower Community is lucky. We seem to be on Neil Hewitt’s concert tour. Besides a gig last December and one last January, both in the Carman Center, Neil honored Mayflower residents by playing today (June 16th). Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Neil accommodated folks by setting up on the sidewalk in front of the Health Center on Park Street.

His performance was broadcast on Mayflower’s Facebook Live. Besides this posting, a video will follow. With the use of his sound system, Neil was able to reach residents throughout the Health Center and across the street in the Buckley apartment building.

A music-recording artist, Neil Hewitt is a Nevada IA native who now lives in Ames. His CD recordings are produced in Nashville. Neil is a 2011 graduate of Iowa State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Liberal Arts. Having recorded a number of songs, he sings country western music and some gospel.

Neil’s producer, Erik Halbig, has said, “Neil’s voice is what grabbed me first. I was introduced to Neil by an artist that I produce named Ty Herndon. Ty heard Neil singing, called me immediately and said, ‘You need to hear this guy!’ and suggested I produce him. Once I heard Neil sing, it all made sense to me. Neil and I discussed songs and career direction. He sent me songs he wrote. We both came to the conclusion that his songs fit his voice better than anything I could find for him here in Nashville.”

Neil’s Facebook address is https://www.facebook.com/neilhewittfanpage