St. Francis Manor Heroes Plaque Commemorates COVID-19

(Grinnell, IA – June 30, 2020) – In recognition of all the heroes working at St. Francis Manor during the COVID-19 pandemic, Seeland Park resident Mike Sawyer recently presented a wood burning plaque created by artist Kathy Reed of Grinnell to Administrator/RN Tiffany Criswell, who continues to lead the COVID-19 charge at St. Francis. Other nursing superheroes pictured above from L-R include: Lori Glosser, Vickie Miller, Jen Kingery, Julia Ingle, Christine Anderson, and Morgan Beck.

Mike Sawyer initially commissioned the plaque by Kathy Reed but after creating it, Kathy wanted to donate it to St. Francis Manor instead. “We wish to thank Mike for recognizing us in this way and Kathy for creating such a unique piece of artwork to commemorate the year of the pandemic,” said Tiffany.

More of Kathleen Reed’s work can be viewed on her Etsy website at www.etsy.com/people/Kathyscraftshop.

Mike, whose 100-year-old mother resides at St. Francis Manor, has experienced firsthand how difficult the past few months have been for family members who are unable to visit loved ones in nursing facilities. “Prior to COVID-19, I visited my mother several times a day at St. Francis; and when she previously lived in a Seeland Park apartment, we walked to the Social Center and had lunch together every day—so you can imagine how hard this has been for both of us,” said Mike. “I continue to talk with her regularly via “Alexa” and by phone while seeing each other through her window. It is extremely hard for my mother though because she doesn’t understand why we have to visit this way.”

“Our Activity staff, Julie Underhill and Miranda Mendoza Anderson, are doing a phenomenal job of keeping our residents engaged and as active as possible,” noted Tiffany. “We enjoy seeing their smiles during activities and when they are able to be outside enjoying the sunshine. Unfortunately, it still isn’t the same as interacting with their loved ones.”