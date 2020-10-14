Spirit of Giving Awarded to Liz Hansen for Lifetime of Mentoring Students



In October, GPCF celebrates the GIVERS in our community! Our first Spirit of Giving awardee is Elizabeth Hansen. Liz was nominated for this honor for her lifetime of mentorship for students, thespians, and fellow educators. Among her many gifts to our community, Liz has had a profound influence on theatre and the arts and created opportunities for students to learn the importance of giving back through programs such as Trick or Treat so Kids Can Eat. As the Executive Director of Grinnell-Newburg School Foundation and through her Americorps service, Liz continues to inspire future leaders through her compassion, guidance, and boundless enthusiasm. Thank you, Liz! We truly appreciate your Spirit of Giving!