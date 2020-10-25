Recognized for “Spirit of Giving”. Sarah is really involved as a coach, volunteer board member, and leader

Our next Spirit of Giving recognition goes to Sarah Smith. Sarah is known and appreciated throughout the community as a coach, volunteer board member, and leader. When the derecho toppled trees and left many county residents without power for weeks, Sarah gave many hours of her time to match willing volunteers with residents in need to remove trees, empty spoiling freezers, patch up homes, and help with clean-up. The act of connecting people in need with people who can help is simple yet so powerful. Sarah’s gift of time and organization helped countless community members when help was needed most. We appreciate Sarah’s dedication to the success of our community and the welfare of all our neighbors. Thank you, Sarah!