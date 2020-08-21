Orthopedic Partnership Grows to Serve Rural Communities

Des Moines Orthopaedic Surgeon Full-Time at UnityPoint Health – Grinnell

Grinnell, IA – August 20, 2020 – UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC) and Des Moines Orthopaedic Surgeons (DMOS) have partnered to provide orthopedic care to Grinnell-area residents since August of 2018 and are expanding the partnership to offer full-time orthopedic care in Grinnell starting in September 2020.

Anthony Tedesco, DO, is a general orthopedic surgeon and orthopedic sports medicine specialist with DMOS. He and his family are joining the Grinnell community where he will provide full-time orthopedic care at UnityPoint Health – Grinnell’s Orthopedic Clinic located in the Ahrens Medical Arts Building at 202 Fourth Avenue in Grinnell, adjacent to the medical center.

Dr. Tedesco completed his undergraduate education at Saint Leo University in Fla. He attended Nova Southeastern University for his graduate degree in Osteopathic Medicine. He completed residency at Affinity Medical Center in Canton, Ohio before moving to San Diego, Calif. for an additional year of fellowship experience in Orthopedic Sports Medicine at San Diego Arthroscopy and Sports Medicine.

“I chose to go into orthopedics because of the unique opportunity to drastically improve the function and quality of life for patients suffering from acute and complex injuries,” says Dr. Tedesco. “My care philosophy is simple—the patient comes first in all things. Being able to ease someone’s pain and help them get back to activities they had given up is incredibly rewarding.”

Dr. Tedesco specializes in general orthopedics and treatment for a wide array of fractures, injuries and degenerative conditions with a special focus on arthroscopic surgery of the knee and shoulder including procedures such as ACL reconstruction and rotator cuff repairs. He also performs total and partial joint replacements of the knee, shoulder and hip.

He is accepting new patients in Grinnell. Call (641) 236-2925 to schedule an appointment with Dr. Tedesco. He will begin seeing patients on September 8, 2020.

Patients can still receive orthopedic care from Joseph Brunkhorst, DO, and Mark Isaacson, DO, of DMOS. Drs. Brunkhorst and Isaacson will continue seeing patients at UnityPoint Health – Grinnell’s Specialty Clinic in the medical arts building. Appointments can be made by calling (515) 402-4910 and asking to be scheduled in Grinnell.

Dr. Brunkhorst earned his medical degree from Des Moines University. He completed residency at Northwestern University in Chicago, Il. and fellowship training in sports medicine and arthroscopy at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Ky. He began seeing patients in Grinnell in July of 2019.

Dr. Isaacson completed his medical degree at Des Moines University followed by an orthopedic internship at Ohio University in Columbus, Ohio. He is fellowship trained in adult reconstruction from Houston Methodist Hospital at Texas Medical Center in Houston, Texas. He began caring for patients in Grinnell in August of 2018.

“We are proud of our partnership with Des Moines Orthopaedic Surgeons,” says Jennifer Havens, CEO at GRMC. “UnityPoint Health – Grinnell provides health care for multiple communities and counties in our rural area. Many residents have a need for orthopedic care, from athletes and sports enthusiasts to our older adult population in need of joint treatment. Our unique relationship with DMOS enables us to provide specialty orthopedic care, close to home. The addition of Dr. Tedesco as a full-time Grinnellian is very exciting.”