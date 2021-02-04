New Mayflower Trustees

Don Schild, Grinnell attorney and President of The Mayflower Community Board of Trustees, announces the election of these three new Trustees to the Board: Paige Carlson, Jessica Dillon, and Jim Ramsey.

Mayflower is a not-for-profit senior living and healthcare organization served by an all-volunteer Board since its establishment in Grinnell, Iowa in 1950. Over 260 residents call Mayflower home.

Paige Carlson, a resident of Lynnville, Iowa, is the Associate Director of Investments at Grinnell College, assisting with the management of the endowment fund’s investments. Carlson joined the College staff in 2005 as an investment analyst. She currently serves as Treasurer of Grinnell College’s Phi Beta Kappa Chapter, Beta of Iowa, having served as an officer for Beta of Iowa since 2006. Carlson received a B.A. in Economics, with honors, from Grinnell College and is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) charterholder. She previously served two three-year terms as a Mayflower Trustee from October 2012 to October 2018.

Jessica Dillon, a Grinnell native, is a Vice President and Certified Private Wealth Advisor® in the Grinnell State Bank’s Wealth Management division and provides financial planning and investment management services for individuals and families throughout Central Iowa. Prior to transitioning to the advisory field in 2017, Jessica held Trader and Senior Analyst roles with the Grinnell College Investment Office, Wells Fargo in San Francisco, and The Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines. She is active in the community, currently serving on the Grinnell Regional Medical Center Foundation Board, The Grinnell Chamber of Commerce, and the Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation Investment Committee and is a member of Grinnell United Church of Christ. Dillon earned a BBA in Finance from The University of Iowa and the Certified Private Wealth Advisor® designation through the Investments & Wealth Institute in conjunction with the University of Chicago BOOTH School of Business.

Jim Ramsey is also a Grinnell native and is a generational owner and president of the Ramsey-Weeks real estate, insurance, and financial services agency in Grinnell. He is a past-president of the Mayflower Homes Foundation, having served on that Board from 2007 to 2013. Prior to joining Ramsey-Weeks, Ramsey worked as a financial analyst and assistant property manager for a commercial real estate development company in Knoxville, Tennessee. He earned a BA from Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois and master’s degrees from Duke University and the University of Tennessee.

The three new Trustees fill the seats of three retiring Trustees: Joe Deal of Burlington and Austin Jones and Diane Robertson of Grinnell.

Steve Langerud, Mayflower Executive Director, is pleased to welcome the three new Trustees. “Paige, Jessica, and Jim join a skilled group of servant leaders on the current board. Each of them appreciates the importance of governing to our founding values. It is humbling to work with such keenly focused, values-driven, and community-minded professionals who understand the impact they will make on both the Mayflower and Grinnell communities through the their work with the Mayflower Board of Trustees.”