Killing Germs All the Way Around at Mayflower

Grinnell’s Mayflower Community has acquired a second “Clorox 360®” machine to deal with the coronavirus.

This innovative electrostatic sprayer, with special nozzle, delivers Clorox disinfectants and sanitizers to the front, back, bottom, and sides of surfaces. This coverage provides better germ protection than is possible with human wiping as it disinfects hard-to-reach surfaces.

Although sprayed spaces have to be vacated for 15 minutes, the work is usually performed early in the morning before residents and staff are active for the day. Within five seconds of spraying, 99%+ of bacteria is killed.

The Clorox 360 is EPA-approved to kill the coronavirus. In addition, the system manufacturer reports that it is EPA-approved to disinfect for 20 other organisms, including cold and flu viruses, MRSA, and Norovirus. On hard, nonporous, or soft surfaces, the spray action eliminates odors while stopping the growth of mold and mildew for up to seven days.

Before the onset of the pandemic, Mayflower acquired our first Clorox 360 machine to fight flu germs. Since then, our focus has been the entire Mayflower campus—Health Center, Beebe Assisted Living, dining areas, and independent living meeting rooms and common areas. The second machine will allow us to hit these areas more often.

The machine is pictured in action.

None of this spray work precludes normal precautions—wearing face masks, social distancing, frequent hand-washing, regular cleaning of personal surfaces, and staying home when not feeling well.

The battle continues!