IOWA WILD COMMUNITY RINK PROGRAM EXPANDS TO GRINNELL

DEC 15, 2020

Iowa Wild, in conjunction with Wells Fargo and the City of Grinnell, announced today a community ice rink will be built for public use in Ahrens Park this winter.

“In partnership with Wells Fargo, we are excited to continue the expansion of our community rink program in the City of Grinnell,” said Iowa Wild President Todd Frederickson. “Given these difficult times we are proud to provide the community of Grinnell an opportunity to get outside in the fresh air and skate on an outdoor rink.”

Iowa Wild and Wells Fargo announced the first community rink in December 2016, which was located in West Des Moines at Raccoon River Park. In the following years the partnership produced rinks in Ames, Ankeny, Indianola, Johnston, Urbandale and Waukee.

Preparation for the Ahrens Park rink, which is located on Penrose Street in Grinnell, will begin in the coming days. All of the Central Iowa community rinks will be available for use in the winter months free to the public. All participants are asked to follow local and federal safety guidelines when using the rinks.

“In a season when Iowans will be embracing winter activities outdoors like never before, it’s a perfect time to have this new rink available for residents to enjoy,” said Wells Fargo Region Bank President Brett Smith. “These outdoor rinks have been popular attractions in numerous central Iowa cities, and we are thrilled to join the Wild in making this amenity available to the Grinnell community.”

The rinks have been donated in a partnership between Iowa Wild and Wells Fargo. Each rink measures at 80 by 40 feet (a regular hockey rink measures 200 by 85). The rinks will be open as long as weather permits and the ice remains frozen.

“We are thrilled the Iowa Wild and Wells Fargo have generously donated an outdoor ice rink to Grinnell,” said Jordan Allsup, Grinnell’s Parks & Recreation Director. “The city’s previous ice rinks were well-received by the community and we expect this one to be as well. In partnership with the Ahrens Park Foundation, the Grinnell Parks and Recreation Department is delighted to be able to bring back this winter recreational activity to the residents of Grinnell. It will be located at the south end of Ahrens/Paschall Memorial Park.”Click here for information on all of Iowa Wild & Wells Fargo’s Community Ice Rinks.