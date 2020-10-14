Imagine Grinnell kicks off 1000+ Trees Grinnell initiative with planting event

Imagine Grinnell will kick off the 1000+ Trees Grinnell initiative with a public planting event on October 24th beginning at 10AM. As part of its mission to turn imagination into action to create a more vibrant, sustainable, and healthy Grinnell, Imagine Grinnell is leading the effort for the replacement of community trees lost to the derecho and emerald ash borer.

The kick off event will begin at 10AM at Ahrens Park. Remarks will be made by Imagine Grinnell president Tim Ellsworth and Mayor Dan Agnew, followed by the planting of a tree. Following the planting at Ahren’s Park, trees will also be planted by volunteers at Grinnell-Newburg High School and Marvin Gardens. Davis Elementary School, where a number of large trees were lost in the derecho, will also be a location of a planting. Davis students will help volunteers place a new tree on their campus on Friday, October 23rd at 1PM. Attendees to any of the plantings will be required to wear face masks and remain physically distanced when possible.

If individuals are interested in replacing trees lost on their property or have already replaced a tree on their property, the committee asks them to take a short survey: https://forms.gle/GBz9hbZPQhH7oVzM6. Information gathered in this survey will help with the spring planning process and enable the committee to get a more accurate count of trees planted post-derecho.

The 1000+ Trees steering committee continues to organize a plan to systematically replant and support new trees in Grinnell. The initiative will raise funds from individuals, businesses and philanthropies as well as educate the public on tree care and maintenance to ensure that the trees are healthy and live for many decades. The current goal is to identify residents’ needs and develop a plan to begin planting trees in Spring 2021. If you would like to donate to the initiative please go to the Imagine Grinnell website, www.imaginegrinnell.org/donate/ and designate 1000+ Trees in the memo. Follow, Imagine Grinnell’s facebook page and website for information on opportunities to volunteer. 1000+ Trees plans to coordinate with the City of Grinnell, Grinnell College, and other interested parties in the process of re-treeing Grinnell.

As a reminder, there is currently a moratorium on all tree plantings within the publicly owned rights-of-ways through December 31, 2020. This moratorium will allow city staff to complete an inventory of trees on public properties. Private property owners may plant trees on their property, so long as they are not in the right of way. State law requires that residents contact Iowa One Call (800) 292-8989 or visit iowaonecall.com before digging. If residents have questions or concerns, they are encouraged to contact the Grinnell Building and Planning Department at 641-236-2600.