Housing Assistance Fund dollars now available

Poweshiek Housing assistance fund dollars are now available for Poweshiek County residents. The Poweshiek Housing Assistance Fund was established in 2020 by the Claude W. and Dolly Ahrens Foundation after a local Housing Coalition was formed over growing concerns of homelessness in Poweshiek County. Due to the negative impact of COVID-19 and the derecho storm of 2020 on individuals and families, there is a desperate need to provide assistance to those who are on the verge of homelessness and/or who are housing insecure in Poweshiek County.

The Poweshiek Housing Assistance Fund is managed by the Claude W. and Dolly Ahrens Foundation. The housing fund committee serves as a link between housing assistance providers, landlords, groups such as schools, churches and law enforcement that help to identify those in need, and those who are seeking financial support for housing assistance.

Criteria for individuals receiving assistance from this fund located in Poweshiek County:

Assistance for rental deposits or back rent

Assistance for utility bills related to obtaining housing

Assistance for mitigating damage to a rental unit

Assistance to obtain legal documents in order to apply for other housing funding assistance in the county

Assistance for other extenuating circumstances related to obtaining housing and will be determined on a case by case basis

Funds will not be paid directly to individuals receiving assistance but will be paid directly to reimburse landlords and/or other entities for utility or document fees.

Funding Guidelines:

Funding will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis

Funding will be paid directly to landlords or public entities such as utility companies

An annual cap of $500 of funding to benefit per individual

All individuals that receive assistance remain anonymous

Individuals can be referred by social service agencies, schools, churches, law enforcement, etc…

Applications/reimbursement forms for the Poweshiek Housing Assistance Fund must be completed by the Grinnell Housing Authority on behalf of individuals. This is a separate funding program working alongside the Poweshiek Housing Assistance Fund to help individuals and families in need of housing assistance. When completing the form, a “Client #” must be assigned to each individual in order to maintain anonymity.

This is a separate funding program working alongside the Poweshiek Housing Assistance Fund to help individuals and families in need of housing assistance. When completing the form, a “Client #” must be assigned to each individual in order to maintain anonymity. Grinnell Housing Authority’s rent subsidy program helps qualified families and individuals pay rent. This income-based program’s purpose is to provide decent, safe and sanitary housing. Please contact to refer an individual in need:

Susan Hiner

Executive Director

520 4th Avenue

Grinnell, Iowa 50112

PH: 641-236-2611

FAX: 641-236-9255

Office Hours: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Monday – Thursday

**By Appointment Only due to COVID-19, no public access to the building

CUT-OFF DATE: 22nd of Each Month

For more information on the Poweshiek Housing Assistance Fund please visit their website page at https://ahrensfamilyfoundation.org/poweshiek-housing-assistance-fund/ Online donations can be made to support this fund on this page as well. For mail-in donations, please send to the Poweshiek Housing Assistance Fund, P.O. Box 284, Grinnell, IA 50112. All donations are tax-deductible.

Community Outreach Care Kit drive kicks off

A community wide Outreach Care Kit drive kicks off to support individuals and families that are housing insecure and/or experiencing homelessness. To assist with this effort, Drake Community Library will serve as a donation drop-off point for items to include in an Outreach Care Kit. Library staff members will assemble and distribute the kits to area social service agencies for further distribution to individuals at risk of homelessness or experiencing homelessness.

Welcome donations include gallon-sized plastic storage bags; single serving snacks such as peanut butter crackers, granola bars, trail mix or nuts; toiletry items such as toothpaste, toothbrush, or a small pack of wet wipes; wool socks; gloves; and water bottles.

A plastic tote will be placed outside of the north doors of the library on 5th Avenue during the following hours of operation: Monday to Wednesday from 10 am to 6 pm; Thursday from 10 am to 8 pm; and Saturday from 10 am to 2pm to receive donated items.

For more information on the Outreach Care Kit drive, please contact the Drake Community Library at (641)236-2661.