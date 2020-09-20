Grinnell Mutual  named  Top Workplace  for the 10th  consecutive year 

Grinnell, Iowa — Grinnell Mutual was named ninth-best large Iowa employer in the 2020 Des Moines Register/Workplace Dynamics Top Work places survey.

It’s the 10th straight year the company has earned a spot on the list and is one of only six companies in the state that has made the list every year since the honor’s creation.

Grinnell Mutual also won the “Training” specialty category because employees felt the company offered unmatched opportunities to learn and grow.

The Register and Workplace Dynamics evaluated survey responses from 36,000 employees of participating employers. Top Workplaces are categorized by number of employees in Iowa and chosen based on employee feedback.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of Iowa’s Top Workplaces for the 10th consecutive year,” said Jeff Menary, Grinnell Mutual president and CEO. “Dealing with this year’s COVID-19 issues reinforces the fact that our employees are the reason for our success. We know our long-term success depends on their great work, which is why their happiness and job satisfaction is a top priority at Grinnell Mutual. Our employees care about their company, our customers, and their co-workers. If you truly care about and trust your employees, they’ll make great business decisions and provide best-in-class service to your customers.”

About Grinnell Mutual

Grinnell Mutual, in business since 1909, is the 108th-largest property-casualty insurance company in the United States and the largest primary reinsurer of farm mutual companies in North America. Its products are available in 17 states.