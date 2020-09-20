Grinnell Mutual  named  Top Workplace  for the 10th  consecutive year 

Grinnell, Iowa — Grinnell Mutual was named  ninth-best large Iowa employer  in the  2020  Des Moines Register/Workplace Dynamics Top Work places  survey.   

It’s  the  10th  straight year the company has earned  a  spot on the list and is one of  only  six  companies in the state  that has made the list every year since the honor’s  creation.  

Grinnell Mutual also won the “Training” specialty category because employees felt the company offered unmatched opportunities to learn and grow.  

The Register and  Workplace Dynamics  evaluated survey responses from 36,000 employees of participating employers. Top Workplaces  are  categorized by  number of employees in Iowa  and chosen based on employee feedback.    

“We  are honored to be recognized as one of Iowa’s Top Workplaces  for the 10th  consecutive year,” said Jeff Menary,  Grinnell Mutual president and CEO. “Dealing with this year’s COVID-19 issues reinforces the fact that our employees are the reason for our success.  We know our long-term success depends on their  great  work, which is why their happiness and job satisfaction  is a top priority at Grinnell Mutual.  Our employees care about their company,  our customers,  and their co-workers.  If you  truly  care about  and trust  your employees, they’ll  make great business decisions and provide best-in-class service to your customers.”  

Find out  why Grinnell Mutual is such a great place to work.  

About Grinnell Mutual   
Grinnell Mutual, in business since 1909, is the 108th-largest property-casualty insurance company in the United States and the largest primary reinsurer of farm mutual companies in North America. Its products are available in 17 states. 

