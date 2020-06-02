Grinnell Games Goes Virtual

GRINNELL, IA- Grinnell Games, presented by the Claude & Dolly Ahrens Foundation, is going virtual in June! In 2020 participants are invited to join as an active community both near and far to come together to celebrate our front-line healthcare employees by running and walking virtually together. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s events are pivoting to a virtual format. In an effort to give back to our amazing healthcare institutions in Grinnell, we are also supporting our front-line healthcare employees by crossing the finish line!

Grinnell Games, a fundraising event for the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce, will feature a 5K, 10K, and Half Marathon, all virtually. To find out more information and sign up today, visit ​grinnellgames.com​. Events may be completed at the participants’ leisure beginning June 12, 2020 through June 21, 2020. Participants can choose a route that works for them, wherever they live, and will simply submit their results post-race to be eligible for prizes.

“We are excited to be able to support our area healthcare organizations and their employees with this year’s Grinnell Games events!” says Rachael Kinnick, President & CEO of the Grinnell Chamber of Commerce. “It is clear that very few things are ‘normal’ in the wake of this pandemic, and we hope the shift in this year’s Grinnell Games events will allow our participants to support our local organizations while also continuing to get and be active.”

All events cost $20 and a portion of each will be designated to the healthcare institution of choice to directly support the front-line employees of those Grinnell institutions. Support may be designated to UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center, Mayflower Community, St. Francis Manor/Seeland Park, Windsor Manor or Grinnell Health Care Center, and can be chosen during the registration process. Participation in the 5K will designate $5 to the institution of choice, $7 from each 10K registration and $10 will be given from each Half Marathon participant. Event dri-fit t-shirts may be purchased for an additional cost. Additionally, a donation page on the website is also available should participants want to provide increased support to these front-line employees and the Chamber.

Grinnell Games is generously supported by Claude & Dolly Ahrens Foundation, Grinnell State Bank, UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center, Ahrens Park Foundation, Grinnell Mutual & Grinnell Sports Authority.

As of today’s date, no determinations have been made regarding the Sprint Triathlon which had been scheduled for late August. This will be re-assessed in early July and an announcement for future events will be made soon thereafter.

To register for June’s virtual 5K, 10K or Half Marathon, participants may visit grinnellgames.com​ to signup today!

##

About the Grinnell Chamber

The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is an independent, 501©6 non-profit organization focused on the Grinnell community. The mission of the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is to advance the economic development, vitality, and growth of the community. For more information on how to join the Chamber or get involved, please visit grinnellchamber.org or call 641-236-6555.