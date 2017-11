Currently 24° Clear Today is forecast to be Much Cooler than yesterday.

Wednesday 0% High 36° / Low 27° Mostly Cloudy Mostly cloudy skies. High 36F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday 0% High 48° / Low 36° Clear Mainly sunny. High 48F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday 10% High 63° / Low 36° Partly Cloudy Partly cloudy. Windy during the morning. High 63F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph.

Saturday 0% High 48° / Low 26° Clear Sunny skies. High 48F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.