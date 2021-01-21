UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Welcomes Dermatology Specialist

Jenifer Jones accepts patients at Multi-Specialty Clinic in Grinnell

Grinnell, IA – January 21, 2021 – UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell welcomes Jenifer Jones, MSN, ARNP, FNP-C, to the team of physicians that provide specialty care to Grinnell-area residents. Jones provides medical and cosmetic dermatology treatment. She will care for patients at the UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Multi-Specialty clinic in the medical arts building at 202 4th Ave., Grinnell, adjacent to Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC).

Jones completed her undergraduate and graduate education at Allen College, followed by a dermatology fellowship at Radiant Complexions Dermatology Clinics. She is board certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

“I knew I wanted to do something to help patients,” says Jones, “and medicine was the only profession I ever considered. Each day I have the opportunity to treat a wide variety of patients and conditions. Dermatology is all about personalizing a treatment plan that best meets the needs of the patient and helps them look and feel their best.”

Jones provides medical and cosmetic dermatology services including skin tag removal, acne surgery, skin evaluations, Botox®, biopsies and excisions among others. She also performs allergy testing.

“We are excited to add a new provider to our specialty clinic at UnityPoint Health – Grinnell,” says Jennifer Havens, chief executive officer at GRMC. “We are committed to providing the specialty services our communities need.”

Jones is accepting new patients in Grinnell. Call (641) 753-2150 to schedule an appointment to be seen in Grinnell.

Learn more about the UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Multi-Specialty Clinic by visiting unitypoint.org/grinnell.