Three Sisters of Montezuma Give For a Safe Community

In October, GPCF celebrates the GIVERS in our county. Next up we recognize Three Sisters Fabrics in Montezuma. Joan Ahrens and Marg McVay combined their sewing expertise, business connections, and concern for the health and welfare of the community to provide much-needed PPE for health workers early in the pandemic. By sourcing scarce materials, coaching seasoned and rookie sewing volunteers, and serving as a distribution and drop-off point for kits and finished materials, Three Sisters helped provide over 900 isolation gowns for local use. GPCF appreciates our business leaders that make our cities vibrant and help build community through giving!