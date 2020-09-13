St. Francis Manor Receives Deficiency-Free Annual Survey

(Grinnell, IA – September 14, 2020) During its recent annual survey by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals conducted August 24-27, St. Francis Manor demonstrated why it is the highest-rated skilled nursing facility in Poweshiek County as it earned another deficiency-free survey in support of its 5-star rating by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). In addition to receiving this recent deficiency-free annual survey, St. Francis Manor was deficiency-free for an off-site infection control survey as well as an on-site infection control performance survey conducted earlier this year.

“We appreciate all the efforts of our staff as they continue to strive for excellence,” said Executive Administrator Dion Schrack. “Special recognition goes to Administrator/RN Tiffany Criswell for her leadership role in providing quality services to our residents, an excellent survey, and the CMS 5-star rating of our facility.”

CMS developed Nursing Home Compare and its star rating system to provide consumers with an easy way to search for nursing homes which provide the quality of care they desire. The Nursing Home Compare database provides information on nursing homes across the country, including quality of resident care, staffing levels, health and fire safety inspection results and federal penalties. To see quality ratings on specific nursing facilities, visit: https://www.medicare.gov/nursinghomecompare/search.html.

St. Francis Manor is currently accepting admissions for skilled nursing care as well as long-term nursing care. Skilled care services include a rehabilitation plan for physical, occupational and/or speech therapy to ensure individuals are able to make a safe transition home following surgery, joint replacement, stroke, or other serious medical conditions. For more information about the services offered by St. Francis Manor, visit www.stfrancismanor.com or call Tiffany Criswell at 641-236-7592.