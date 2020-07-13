Ridiculous Day Takes on New Format in Wake of Pandemic

GRINNELL, IA – Given the nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ridiculous Day will take on a slightly altered format this year. Grinnell retailers will be hosting a three-day sale, beginning this Thursday, July 16 and running through Saturday, July 18. ‘Ridiculous deals’ will be aplenty at participating retailers throughout the three-day sale. Organizers have opted for a three-day sale as a way to encourage physical distancing, which can be somewhat challenging in some smaller store spaces, while continuing to support Grinnell’s small, independent retailers, who need support now more than ever.

“July is always a tough month for retail and restaurants in Grinnell,” says Rachael Kinnick of the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce. “This year is extremely so, given the ongoing challenges presented by the pandemic. We have seen Grinnellians step up to the challenge of supporting our small businesses in a myriad of ways, and want to see that support continue to shine throughout this weekend to give a boost to these small businesses.”

Participating businesses include, but are not limited to:

Beckman Gallery & Gifts

Brown’s Shoe Fit

Giggles & Bows (expanding to two locations for this sale; 907 Main & 829 Main) Loralei’s

Phase 2 Consignments

Stepping Stones Christian Bookstore Suzi’s Boutique

Village Decorating Studio

Customers should contact and/or follow individual stores’ social media profiles for details on their deals and discounts for weekend sales. Patrons are encouraged to practice social distancing measures while shopping including maintaining a six-foot physical distance, wearing masks and staying home if not feeling well during this #GRINNlocalweekend.