RE/MAX Partners Realty Promotes Jessica Dawson to Chief Technical Officer

Brokerage Promotes Internal Talent to Manage Unique Role

Grinnell, IA — RE/MAX Partners Realty, a real estate brokerage based in Grinnell, Iowa, has expanded its internal team structure to incorporate the role of a Chief Technical Officer. Jessica Dawson, formerly holding the title of the brokerage’s Marketing Director, has been promoted to Chief Technical Officer, expanding her duties to cover a significantly larger role which will oversee all internal and external communications products and operations. Dawson has a background in web development and design, IT, project management and graphic design, and is an Iowa licensed real estate agent.

“Jess is what we like to call the unicorn of the office, as she maintains a variety of traits and levels of expertise not usually associated with just one team member. There really isn’t much she cannot do in terms of managing our communications and developing innovative ways for us to operate,” says Matt Karjalahti, Broker & Agent at RE/MAX Partners Realty. “While it might seem that a CTO is a standard position within a brokerage, it is actually an incredibly unique role for a brokerage of our size to employ in-house.”

RE/MAX Partners Realty hails the highest producing agents in central Iowa, requiring a position of CTO to be a necessity. Instead of leaning on outside talent from a variety of IT, marketing and technology firms, Karjalahti indicates Dawson will help to keep the work streamlined, observing the day-to-day workflows, staying ahead of rapidly advancing technology and allowing RE/MAX Partners Realty to maintain 100% ownership of its intellectual property. In the past few years, Dawson has already taken on much of the CTO role as she developed a website containing an aggregate of residential and commercial real estate listings, which had not been developed across any other platform in the State of Iowa. In addition to the groundbreaking website offerings, Dawson helped to develop and implement a storefront touch screen which was unveiled last year, supports agent onboarding and functions as the brokerage rapidly expands and continues to further expand her knowledge on the industry and associated technologies through RE/MAX Corporate training.

RE/MAX Partners Realty is the premier real estate brokerage in Polk, Marshall and Poweshiek Counties, offering top tier advisement while tailoring services and communications to its clients’ needs. RE/MAX Partners Realty offers dynamic options to ensure transactions are informed and seamless. Visit the Grinnell or Marshalltown locations to meet face-to-face or explore online tools at remaxcentralia.com.