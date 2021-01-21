Plate to Plant Visits Grinnell Chamber Ambassadors

Have you seen these yellow buckets in front of houses on Wednesdays and wondered what they were? Plate to Plant, led by Bella Kugel, visited with our Ambassadors today to talk about their community composting project. They use these buckets to collect organic material from homes to process into nutrient rich soil at Marvin Gardens, helping save space in landfills and make Grinnell more sustainable. Plate to Plant is an Imagine Grinnell Foundation initiative. To learn more or sign up, visit platetoplant.org!