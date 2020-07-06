Pandemic Causes Revision of Plans for 100 + People Who Care

Due to ongoing pandemic precautions, 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell will not be having a face-to-face meeting in July. Instead, the procedure used by the group in April to support entities responding to the pandemic will again be used.

In April, members were invited to nominate organizations they knew to be helping the greater Grinnell community, gathering information about the organization’s purpose and implementation strategy. Seven organizations were nominated. Information is now being gathered from those April nominees to determine if the organization needs additional funds, and if so, what the new funds will be used to support.

Additionally, 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell members are invited to make other, new nominations. From all the renewals and new nominations, a list of organizations will be compiled and disseminated to members by July 28. Members will then select one or more organizations to support with their $ 100 donation.

As of July 1, there are 132 members of 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell. Giving, in April, by these members and other friends in the community who used the 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell appeal to target their own contributions, totaled $ 36,910!

Membership in 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell is open to anyone who believes in the power of pooled philanthropy. In the more normal state, members meet quarterly to nominate and select one community-based organization as the funding recipient, and every member writes a check for $ 100 to that organization. By pooling their gifts, members recognize the significant difference they can make in meeting the programming or service needs of the recipient organization. During the pandemic, needs are accentuated and multiplied. 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell is seeking to find ways to help meet those needs.

For further information about 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell or this quarter’s special procedure for the organization, please contact any of the founding board members: Christine Day (641-485-180), Dennis Day (641-485-6118, Donna Ricks (319-269-9626) or Al Ricks (319-269-3475). Questions regarding membership in the organizations can be directed to Donna Ricks at djrteach@msn.com.