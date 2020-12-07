New Mayflower Foodservice Supervisor

Grinnell native, Jacob Staroska, has begun work in The Mayflower Community as Foodservice Supervisor. A graduate of the Des Moines Area Community College Culinary Arts program, Jacob has previous foodservice experience with the senior living communities of Deerfield in Urbandale and Luther Park in Des Moines. In addition, we has restaurant work experience.

In his Mayflower role, Jacob will have responsibility for supervision of Foodservice staff, assisting with planning and execution of daily meal production and special events, and coordinating with Mayflower’s consultant dietitian to insure dietary needs are being met for Health Center and Assisted Living residents.

Jacob explains, “I’m very excited to be a part of the Mayflower community to build lasting relationships with the residents and staff. After having lived in Des Moines for the past four years, I decided to purchase a house here in town and call Grinnell home again. This is a great opportunity to contribute to my home community. I look forward to helping build an enhanced food culture at Mayflower. My goal is to work with our staff to give the residents the best experience possible while they stay here in this community.”

Jacob is a 2016 graduate of Grinnell High School, where he competed in cross-country, soccer, and wrestling.

Steve Langerud, Mayflower’s Executive Director, states, “Jacob is a talented and well trained foodservice leader. Jacob understands the business of long term care and highly regulated service in health care. We look forward to Jacob’s on-the-floor leadership supporting Scott Gruhn, Foodservice Director, in taking a stellar program to the next level of innovation and integration, while working with our well-being programs across the Mayflower campus.”