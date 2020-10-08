National Assisted Living Week Celebrated by Hammond Center for Assisted Living

(Grinnell, IA – October 8, 2020) Hammond Center tenants and staff recently celebrated National Assisted Living Week with a variety of activities, including a campus visit from the Dari Barn on the Moove food truck for lunch one day and a French Toast bar complete with fresh fruit and various flavored syrups another day. They ended the week on a beautiful afternoon by watching a fun Drive-by Parade of decorated cars, bicycles and even a tractor which was put on by the tenants’ family members, Seeland Park residents, staff and other Grinnell residents!

“Celebrating is something we do very well here,” laughs Activity Director Abby Moyer. “In addition to celebrating National Assisted Living Week, we also celebrated Homecoming the following week with a cute Dr. Seuss theme and various dress-up days. We also honored our staff and tenants’ birthdays with yummy treats such as homemade pies and Candyland sundaes. In addition, tenant Molly Crawford treated everyone to a Pizza Ranch fried chicken meal and birthday cake on her 88th birthday! We also enjoyed helping tenants John and Dorothy Latcham celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary in September.”

Opening in March 2019, the Hammond Center for Assisted Living is Grinnell’s newest assisted living community and offers 20 private apartments which can be personalized by tenants with their own furniture and personal belongings. Tenants enjoy the home-like environment which offers many opportunities for socialization and activities as well as assistance with activities of daily living if needed. For additional information on apartments and services available at the Hammond Center, contact Manager/RN Sammi Bryan at (641) 269-5454 or visit www.stfrancismanor.com/living-options/assisted-living.