LINK Grinnell Adds Mentoring to Programming

GRINNELL, IA – LINK Grinnell will be adding one-to-one mentoring to its programming this fall. Formed just over one year ago, LINK was initially established to offer an after-school program with the vision to be an active participant in supporting the community’s ongoing efforts for child care and further opportunities for Grinnell youth. Throughout its first year, LINK has adapted to community needs by offering care to children of essential workers during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and establishing a summer program for area youth.

“When an opportunity presented itself to add a one-to-one mentoring program as a part of the overall LINK program, the team of staff and board of directors knew it was a great opportunity,” says Abby Copeman Petig, Board President of LINK. “A mentoring program was part of the initial dream when creating LINK so we are very excited to see it come to fruition.”

The LINK Mentoring program will be formatted similarly to the former Big Brothers Big Sisters program which is no longer active in the Grinnell community. The mission of the program aligns with the overall mission of LINK: to lead, inspire, nurture and keep children educated, enriched and engaged in the Grinnell community. LINK Mentoring will work to provide one to one attention in a safe, inclusive environment for children who will benefit from having an additional positive role model in their life.

“The former BBBS board is still incredibly committed to providing safe, caring experiences for Grinnell youth,” says Francesca Cunningham, former Chair of the BBBS organization and now LINK board member. “That board will be transitioning to serve as an Advisory Committee and we are very excited that we have been able to retain our wonderful staff members, Ashley Grundler & Sandy Motta, who will now serve as LINK employees helping manage the Mentoring program.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and updates being made to the school district’s return to learn plan, additional details will be ironed out and communicated to families in the weeks to come. The program is likely to include in-person mentoring paired with a virtual component as well.

“We are excited to add Mentoring to LINK Grinnell, and cannot wait to see the program in action in the very near future,” says Chad Nath, Executive Director of LINK.

For additional information and to learn more about becoming a mentor in this new program, contact Ashley at ​mentoring@linkgrinnell.org​ or visit ​linkgrinnell.org​.

About LINK Grinnell

LINK Grinnell is an independent, 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the community’s long-term and ongoing efforts for child care and youth development in the Grinnell community. LINK Grinnell currently offers multiple programs including after-school, summer and one-to-one mentoring. For more information on LINK Grinnell, visit ​linkgrinnell.org​.