Hospice Team Grateful for Community Effort

Collaboration brings comfort and dignity to hospice patient.

Grinnell, IA – October 22, 2020 – UnityPoint HospiceSM team members in Grinnell are sharing a message of thanks to the greater Grinnell and Poweshiek County community. Ten community entities played important roles in the combined care efforts for a local hospice patient.

Hospice care at UnityPoint utilizes a coordinated approach involving a medical director, physician, nurse and other care team members working together to provide the best quality of life for the patient. Earlier this month in Grinnell, that team collaborated with extended community partners to make the care a patient deserved become a reality.

“It was amazing and heartwarming to witness and be part of,” says Sheree Andrews, BSW, UnityPoint Hospice Grinnell team member. “We are so thankful for all the people and organizations that went above and beyond to help us best care for our patient. Our community really came through for the individual.”

Each member of the hospice care team plays a vital role in delivering the highest quality care for every hospice patient. When extenuating circumstances called for exceptional measures, the Grinnell and Poweshiek County community responded with patient-focused resolve. The following organizations and corresponding individuals expedited processes and offered financial assistance to bring comfort and dignity to the final stages of a patient’s life.

Grinnell Housing Authority; Gracie Park Apartments and Townhomes; UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell Regional Medical Center; The John M. Campbell Fund; Grinnell Ministerial Association; First Presbyterian Church of Grinnell; Poweshiek County General Assistance; University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics; Best Western Pioneer Inn & Suites in Grinnell

The team at UnityPoint Hospice in Grinnell thanks these groups for rallying behind the hospice team and their patient. For more information about UnityPoint Hospice services in Grinnell, call (641) 236-0400 or visit www.unitypoint.org/homecare/hospice-care.

Grinnell UnityPoint Hospice Team Members: Kira Collett, RN, Clinical Supervisor; Sheree Andrews, BSW; DeeDee Werner, Administrative Support; Kelly Beck, RN; Kristi Chedester, RN, BSN; Jessie Dewey, RN; Dr. Becky Lachenmaier, Hospice Medical Director.