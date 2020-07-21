Grinnell Volunteer Fire Department Honors Retired Volunteer

Monday, July 20, 2020

Graveside services were held at Westfield Cemetery for retired Grinnell Volunteer Firefighter / Active Associate Member, Ed Sanders. Officiating was Grinnell College Chaplain, Deanna Shorb. Grinnell Volunteer Fire Department members served as pallbearers and honor guard. Driver/Firefighter, Jed Petersen, played the bagpipes. The department’s 1913 American LaFrance ’Old Betsy’ carried Ed from Smith’s Funeral Home to Westfield Cemetery. After the services Grinnell Volunteer firefighter / active association member David Thompson presented the family with a Grinnell Fire Department grave marker.

Ed was a long-time volunteer firefighter at the Grinnell Fire Department and after retiring from firefighting duties Ed served as a active associate member helping at the yearly fire prevention breakfast and other special events. Survivors include his wife, Gerri, son Mark Sanders, siblings, Harold Sanders and Jane (Kenny) Vargas and grandchildren, Breanna, Jena, Gage, and Jacob Sanders. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Matthew in 2010.

The Grinnell Volunteer Fire Department and Associate Members extend condolences and sympathy to Ed’s family and friends and thank Ed for many years of dedication to the department and serving the community.