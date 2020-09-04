Grinnell Veterans Memorial Commission Invites Public to “Create a New Calling” Capital Campaign Virtual Event

Campaign organizers will announce funds raised to date to officially kick off its capital campaign to renovate Grinnell Veterans Memorial Building

GRINNELL, Iowa – The Grinnell Veterans Memorial Commission invites the public to a virtual event to hear plans to transform its dilapidated 60-year-old building into a place of honor for those who have served, as well as a home for an artists’ residency and a space for community gatherings. The Facebook Live event will happen Thursday, Sept. 10, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m., on the Grinnell Veterans Memorial Building Facebook page.

“You can help create a new calling for the Grinnell Veterans Memorial Building — and for the veterans who answered the call to service — by donating to this important project,” said Dr. Teresa Coon, veteran and chair of the Grinnell Veterans Memorial Commission. “Now is the time to stand up and be counted among those who support veterans and believe in creating a place that brings community together for the betterment of Grinnell. We are excited to announce how much has already been raised and the wide range of support for this project.”

Renderings showcasing structural improvements and renovation plans, including sleeping quarters and studio space for the artists’ residency, will be shared during the virtual event. Prairie Star Residency is the only artists’ residency in the nation with a focus on veterans. Four to eight artist residents at a time will live in the building for up to six weeks.

“An artist residency is a safe and comfortable environment to share art and life experiences and develop connections with other artists and the surrounding community,” said Tom Lacina, campaign co-chair. “Prairie Star Residency’s unique focus on veterans will not only serve those veterans who attend, but will also enrich and educate the community of Grinnell about the arts generally and the breadth and variety of veteran experiences in particular.”

Donations will help current and future generations recognize and appreciate the role of veterans, the arts and historic preservation in improving the lives of Iowans. There are opportunities for naming rights for specific areas of the building, starting with donations of $10,000 or more. Tax-deductible donations can be made to the campaign through Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation at www.GreaterPCF.org.