Grinnell State Bank Welcomes Wealth Advisor, Jessica Dillon

Grinnell, Iowa – Grinnell State Bank President, CFO and CTO, F. Austin Jones, and the Grinnell State Bank Board of Directors announces the addition of Jessica Dillon, CPWA® as Vice President of the Wealth Management Division.

Jessica is a Certified Private Wealth Advisor® with 20 years of investment experience. She serves individuals and families with highly customized and comprehensive financial plans & investment management services. Her previous institutional and endowment management experiences uniquely position her to serve nonprofits & charitably inclined individuals.

Jessica holds a Bachelor of Business degree in Finance from the University of Iowa and earned her CPWA® designation from The Investments Wealth & Institute in conjunction with the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Prior to her transition to financial advisory services in 2017, Jessica worked as a trader for both the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines and Wells Fargo in San Francisco, CA, and as Senior Investment Analyst for Grinnell College’s $1.8 Billion endowment.

Jessica has been active in the Grinnell Community through her involvement with Grinnell Regional Medical Center Foundation Board, Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation, Grinnell Chamber of Commerce, Grinnell Area Arts Council Endowment and the Central Iowa Christian School.

Jessica resides in Grinnell with her husband, Troy and two children, Jacob and Clara.

Grinnell State Bank | Safe. Solid. Secure. Since 1925.