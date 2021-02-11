Grinnell Regional Medical Center Announces 2021 Board of Directors

Grinnell, IA – February 9, 2021 – UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC) is governed in part by a local volunteer board of directors, also referred to as trustees. The GRMC Board of Directors functions to provide guidance and support to the medical center and affiliated clinics.

“We are very thankful for the guidance of our board of directors and for the local expertise they provide,” says Jennifer Havens, chief executive officer at GRMC. “Their support throughout the pandemic has been crucial in navigating uncharted waters. They offer varied expertise, experience and perspectives that are invaluable to helping us fulfill our mission to improve the health of the people and communities we serve.”

The GRMC Board of Directors welcomes new member Amy Miller, Grinnell Newburg Schools. Miller joined the board in January and will serve a four-year term. She is a licensed social worker at Grinnell Middle School. Miller is active in the community and participates in various committees including: Tiger Pack Advisory Committee, Grinnell-Newburg REDI (Reimagining Equity, Diversity and Inclusion) Committee and the Poweshiek County Dental Coalition Committee. Miller enjoys taking walks and riding bikes with her family.

Officers to GRMC’s Board of Directors include: Sally Lang, Chair, retired licensing manager for Deere & Company; Allan F. Maly, Secretary, retired from AT&T and Bell Laboratories and from European Council of International Schools; and Darwin Copeman, Treasurer, retired CEO of Jewelers Mutual Insurance Company.

The board also consists of returning members: Jake Boyer, PA-C, UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Family Practice physician assistant; Peggy Brown, PB Consulting; Lauren Graham, MD, MPH, UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Internal Medicine physician; Rachael Kinnick, President and CEO of the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce; Bill Menner, founder of The Bill Menner Group, past Chair; Henry W. Morisada Rietz, Ph.D.,Grinnell College Professor of Religious Studies; Sid Ramsey, Vice President of Strategic Business Development at UnityPoint Health – Des Moines; Sarah Smith, Program and Communication Manager at Grinnell College Office of Community Enhancement and Engagement; David Stark, President and CEO of UnityPoint Health – Des Moines; Douglas J. Van Daele, MD, FACS, Vice Dean for Clinical Affairs, Executive Director for University of Iowa Physicians and Professor of Otolaryngology at the University of Iowa.

Retiring from the board is David Stoakes, Ed. D., education consultant.

A full listing of the GRMC Board of Directors can be found at unitypoint.org/grinnell/board-of-directors.