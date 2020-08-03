GRINNELL FARMERS MARKET CELEBRATES NATIONAL FARMERS MARKET WEEK 2020

The Grinnell Farmers Market joins markets across the country in celebrating National Farmers Market Week from August 2-8, 2020. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Grinnell Farmers Market will have virtual activities through their email newsletter, website and Facebook and Instagram page. Printed recipe packets will be available at the token table for customers looking to expand their menus with market products.

In the midst of a global pandemic, farmers markets — like all other small businesses — have been scrambling to continue operations for the farmers and communities that depend on them. Market managers and vendors have been at the forefront of adapting rapid solutions and innovation to protect staff, customers, and community. The Grinnell Farmers Market is no exception to this. After delaying the start of market a month, vendors were able to begin selling in early June. Market managers, with the assistance of vendors, implemented numerous new safety precautions to protect customers and vendors including encouraging masks, hand sanitizing stations, one way traffic and more. Customers and the community have been overwhelmingly supportive of the market and the new procedures.

“It was important for us to continue to host the market in some fashion this year both as an economic driver for our vendors and to maintain access to quality foods and products for the community,” explains Kendra Vincent, chamber Member Engagement Coordinator. “We couldn’t be more proud of our vendors and the community for their adaptability and understanding of the changes made and their drive to continue to make the market a success this year.”

Market welcomes 25 local vendors this year selling a wide variety of products, including everything from fruits and veggies, flavored popcorn, freshly baked goods, art prints, handcrafted items, soaps, local honey and more. New for 2020, vendors have joined other Grinnell businesses on www.GrinnellToGo.com which allows customers to shop the market online and pick up their orders at both the Thursday and Saturday market.

Accessibility is important to the Grinnell Farmers Market and as such, the market accepts SNAP/EBT, WIC, Grinnell Grocery Vouchers, and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program along with being a distribution point for the Double Up Food Program. DUFB doubles the value of SNAP dollars by giving an extra $1 to use to fruits and veggies when SNAP tokens are purchased at market. These dollars can be both earned and used at the market or at the Grinnell Fareway. We’re excited to continue this program for the fourth year, helping people bring home more healthy fruits and vegetables while supporting local farmers.

Grinnell Farmers Market would like to recognize the 2020 Grinnell Farmers Market sponsors, Grinnell College, UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center, and Bayer Crop Sciences for their support during the 2020 season.

National Farmers Market Week is an annual celebration of farmers markets coordinated by the Farmers Market Coalition.

About the Grinnell Farmers Market

The Grinnell Farmers Market is a 100% producer grown or made market, meaning that all items for sale must be entirely grown or made by the vendor or immediate family members. All items must be made or grown in Iowa. For non-food items, inputs may be purchased but the final product must be the vendor’s own creation; for example, a vendor may sell a knitted sweater if they purchase the yarn and then knit the sweater themselves. Vendors are responsible for filing state sales tax permits where applicable.





About the Grinnell Chamber

The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is an independent, 501©6 non-profit organization focused on the Grinnell community. The mission of the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is to advance the economic development, vitality, and growth of the community. For more information on how to join the Chamber or get involved, please visit grinnellchamber.org or call 641-236-6555.

Below is a list of current full and part time vendors. For more information on vendors, please visit our website.