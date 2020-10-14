Grinnell Crossing Ribbon Cutting Celebrated!

Walter Hood of the Walter Hood Studio video presentation explaining some of the concepts going into the sculpture design.

Video above shows key presenters Grinnell College President Anne Harris, Leslie Wright, Grinnell College Museum of Art, Dan Agnew, Mayor of Grinnell along with Rachael Kinnick, President and CEO of the Grinnell Chamber of Commerce.

A ribbon cutting celebration took place recognizing the culmination of the Grinnell Crossing Sculpture by Walter Hood located at the intersection of highways 146 and 6 in central Grinnell.

Grinnell College President Anne Harris, Leslie Wright, Grinnell College Museum of Art, Dan Agnew, Mayor of Grinnell along with Rachael Kinnick, President and CEO of the Grinnell Chamber of Commerce participated with a history and concept presentation, crisscrossing memories, space and how town and gown come together. Several committees headed by Wright have been consulting with Walter Hood of the Hood Design Studio in Oakland, CA. Hood has spent a number of days in Grinnell with the committees, college and local, plus visiting surrounding areas culminating in the sculpture presentation. Stop by and check it out or learn more online at grinnellcrossroads.sites.grinnell.edu

Anne Harris, Grinnell College President, talks about the sculpture “Grinnell Crossroads” by Walter Hood during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the sculpture Tuesday morning Oct. 13, 2020. (Photo by Justin Hayworth/Grinnell College)

Lesley Wright, director of the Grinnell College Museum of Art, talks about the sculpture “Grinnell Crossroads” by Walter Hood during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the sculpture Tuesday morning Oct. 13, 2020. (Photo by Justin Hayworth/Grinnell College)