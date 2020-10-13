Grinnell College and the Claude W. and Dolly Ahrens Foundation establish Racial Equity Fund

GRINNELL, Iowa — In an effort to advance anti-racism locally, Grinnell College and the Claude W. and Dolly Ahrens Foundation have established a Racial Equity Fund. Grinnell College will donate $25,000 and the Claude W. and Dolly Ahrens Foundation will donate $5,000 to establish this fund. Together, the two organizations will match gifts dollar for dollar up to $30,000 for this effort. The fund will be administered by the Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation where gifts can be directed to the Racial Equity Fund at https://greaterpcf.org/online-donations/.

Understanding that racial inequity affects many in our country and our community, the fund provides grants to community organizations actively advancing racial equity by changing policies, institutions, or systems to address individual and/or institutional racism. Applicants can access the online grant application at the Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation website: https://forms.gle/KUw9bGPKCuHxiGK2A . There is a rolling deadline for the Racial Equity Grant and applicants must be a 501c3 or public entity like a school district, city or county. The fund will typically support grants ranging from $250 to $2,500.

“We must stand up and support organizations and projects dedicated to the fight for a more just and equitable society. The Claude W. and Dolly Ahrens Foundation is pleased to support this new fund on behalf of our community,” says Julie Gosselink, president and CEO of the Claude W. & Dolly Ahrens Foundation.

“Across the nation, people are asking themselves what they can do to collaborate and coordinate so as to address racial inequities. This fund offers community organizations some important financial support to help bring their ideas to life,” adds Anne Harris, President of Grinnell College.

Grinnell College and the Claude W. and Dolly Ahrens Foundation understand the importance of community and personal responsibility to address systemic racism, anti-blackness, and white supremacy, and are dedicated to the hard work of creating lasting change.