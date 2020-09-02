Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes Hair of the Dog with Ribbon Cutting

GRINNELL, IA – Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to welcome Hair of the Dog, under new ownership of Nicole & Matt Baker, to the Grinnell business district. The Chamber celebrated with an Ambassador visit and ribbon cutting.

Nicole & Matt Baker recently took over the pet grooming and retail space at 8054th Avenue and have revamped the services and products. Offering full grooming services for dogs of all sizes and even cats, along with Do-It-Yourself wash stations, and a full selection of treats, toys, collars and more for customers furry friends. They have fun and unique offerings like wine for dogs and cats (non-alcoholic), booties to protect your pet’s feet, and home decor including pet-themed frames and signs.

The Baker’s look forward to growing their business and meeting new customers (furry and human alike)! Stop by the storefront Monday through Friday 10AM – 5PM or Saturdays 10AM – 2PM. To make an appointment, call 641-260-6375 or visit their facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/805.4thave.Grinnell/

If your business is interested in joining the chamber, please call 641-236-6555, email kendra@getintogrinnell.com or visit www.grinnellchamber.org.

Grinnell Chamber Ambassadors welcome Nicole & Matt Baker to the business community with a ribbon cutting.

New owners, Nicole & Matt Baker talk about their journey with Hair of the Dog