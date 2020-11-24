Mask Up Day is November 28



Mayor Agnew’s Proclamation Encourages Grinnellians to Wear Masks and Shop Locally on Small Business Saturday



Grinnell, IA — Saturday, November 28, 2020 marks the tenth year of Small Business Saturday, the shopping day originally created and promoted by American Express to encourage patronizing brick and mortar businesses. This year’s Small Business Saturday will have greater meaning to local retailers than previous years, as COVID-19 precautions have caused in-store traffic for many retailers to decrease. In an effort to encourage a safe shopping experience and help promote the economic importance of the day for Grinnell retailers, Mayor Dan Agnew has put forth a proclamation coining Small Business Saturday, November 28, 2020 as “Mask Up Day.”



“Our local businesses are the engine of our community and what makes Grinnell a great place to live and a great place to visit,” says Mayor Dan Agnew. “We want to keep our businesses open and their employees and shoppers safe – which is why wearing a mask is so important.”



As of November 17, 830 positive cases in Poweshiek County have been reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC cites that wearing masks help to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus, along with properly washing hands and maintaining six feet of physical distance when possible. The CDC also advises those who feel sick to stay home and those who have tested positive, or are awaiting test results for the virus, to stay home for at least 10 days following a positive test.



“If shoppers and retailers are all able to follow the key protocols set forth, we can get out and support our local businesses who need it now more than ever before,” says Rachael Kinnick, President & CEO of the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce. “While our events and activities have looked a little different this year, we are adapting to ensure everyone’s safety. Many stores will be offering promotions on ‘Mask Up Day’ and the Mask Up Coalition will be offering free masks to those who need them plus mask activity starter kits for shoppers and families to decorate their own masks.”



To learn more about where to pick up free masks and mask activity starter kits, visit MaskUpGrinnell.com. The Mask Up Coalition is sponsored by Brownells, the Claude W. & Dolly Ahrens Foundation, the City of Grinnell, the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce, Grinnell College, Grinnell Mutual, the Grinnell-Newburg School District and the Poweshiek County Department of Public Health.