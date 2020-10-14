Margaret Morrison Reaches Centurion Mark

St. Francis Manor resident Margaret Morrison celebrated her 100th birthday on 10-10-20! Margaret’s son and daughter along with their spouses, David & Rebecca Morrison from Colorado and Marla & Jeff Inks from Ankeny, brought Margaret a beautiful corsage, tiara, sash and birthday cake to celebrate thespecial occasion along with cupcakes for the residents and staff. Lavern and Margaret Morrison moved into a Seeland Park independent-living apartment in the 10-plex in 2007 which Margaret enjoyed for 10 years before moving to St. Francis Manor in 2017. Margaret joins two other St. Francis Manor residents, Louise Doty and Jessica Zucker, as centenarians!